Jambalaya in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve jambalaya
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Jambalaya LS
|$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Jambalaya - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
|Jambalaya LS
|$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf