Jambalaya in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya LS$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Small$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya - Small$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
Jambalaya LS$13.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Map

Map

