Katsu in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve katsu
More about MOFU Shoppe
MOFU Shoppe
321 S Blount St, Raleigh
|CURRY CHICKEN KATSU
|$14.00
Golden Curry + Breaded Chicken Breast + Pickled Daikon + Scallion + Carrot + Onion + Coconut Jasmine Rice
More about The Bowls / The Katsu
HAMBURGERS
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Seoul
|$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
|Kona
|$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
|Tokyo
|$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce