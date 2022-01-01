Kebabs in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Kebab
|$6.50
2 Kebab (impossible meat) with chutney
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Hariyali Murg Kebab
|$14.49
Char-grilled chicken in aromatic green sauce of cilantro, mint and spices
|Murg Malai Kebab
|$14.49
Chicken tender marinated in special spices cooked in clay oven- Mughali delicacy