Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Lassi
Raleigh restaurants that serve lassi
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
Strawberry Lassi
$3.99
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$6.00
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Chicken Pasta
Seaweed Salad
Salad Rolls
Chicken Pizza
Carrot Cake
California Rolls
Shrimp Salad
Mango Lassi
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston