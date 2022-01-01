Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve lassi

Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.99
Strawberry Lassi$3.99
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Chicken Pasta

Seaweed Salad

Salad Rolls

Chicken Pizza

Carrot Cake

California Rolls

Shrimp Salad

Mango Lassi

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston