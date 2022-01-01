Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein noodles in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve lo mein noodles

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lo Mein Noodles With Sauce $3$3.00
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Lo Mein Noodles image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lo Mein Noodles$22.80
Stir-fried noodles with julienned shiitake mushrooms, choy sum greens, soy sauce, and your choice of Tofu, Chicken, or Char Siu Pork. • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. Char Siu Pork, Shrimp, and Chicken Lo Mein contains shellfish (sauce has mushroom powder). Tofu Lo Mein is Vegetarian and can be done Shellfish-Free.
Lo Mein Noodles$22.80
Stir-fried noodles with julienned shiitake mushrooms, choy sum greens, soy sauce, and your choice of Tofu, Chicken, or Char Siu Pork. • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. Char Siu Pork, Shrimp, and Chicken Lo Mein contains shellfish (sauce has mushroom powder). Tofu Lo Mein is Vegetarian and can be done Shellfish-Free.
More about Brewery Bhavana
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lo Mein Noodles - Lunch$13.95
Scallions, bean sprouts, onions, and mushrooms
Lo Mein Noodles - Dinner$14.95
Scallions, bean sprouts, onions, and mushrooms
Sd Lo Mein Noodles$4.95
Bean sprouts and scallions
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Stromboli

Roasted Beet Salad

Rice Pudding

Risotto

Gobi Manchurian

Veggie Rolls

Goat Cheese Salad

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston