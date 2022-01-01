Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve lobster rolls

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster BLT Roll$21.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$21.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$15.45
Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

