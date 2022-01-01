Lobster rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$21.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Fresh Maine Lobster Roll
|$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll