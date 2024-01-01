Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve lox

Banner pic

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Brioche*$15.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese caper & dill spread, red onions and cucumber on a brioche bun + potato wedges
More about Irregardless
Item pic

 

Press Coffee & Crepes Raleigh - 400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108

400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox & Toast$16.50
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. Topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.
More about Press Coffee & Crepes Raleigh - 400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108

