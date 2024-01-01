Lox in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve lox
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Lox Brioche*
|$15.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese caper & dill spread, red onions and cucumber on a brioche bun + potato wedges
Press Coffee & Crepes Raleigh - 400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108
400 Hillsborough Street Suite 108, Raleigh
|Lox & Toast
|$16.50
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. Topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.