Mac and cheese in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
|Spaghetti
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|CT Roll
|$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Longleaf Swine
300 E Edenton St, Raleigh
|SUPER BOWL ONLY Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)
|$10.00
Serves 1 - 2 ppl
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
|Brunswick Stew (Quart)
|$15.00
Pork Stock, Pulled Pork, Corn, Lima Beans, Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar
|Pulled Pork 1/2lb
|$8.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce
V Pizza
7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Raleigh
|MAC-N-CHEESE
|$6.50
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, fresh cream,
house-made pesto, cream cheese. add pancetta +$1
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
|Creamy Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades