Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve massaman curry

Consumer pic

 

Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117

3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$15.00
Mild golden curry with potato, cashew nut, onion, avocado
More about Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Massaman Curry$10.00
massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nut, served with steamed rice.
L - Massaman Curry$9.00
massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nuts
More about Sushi Nine

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Chocolate Brownies

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Rolls

Coleslaw

Cookies

Salmon Salad

Tuna Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston