Massaman curry in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve massaman curry
Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117, Raleigh
|Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Mild golden curry with potato, cashew nut, onion, avocado
Sushi Nine
Sushi Nine
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Massaman Curry
|$10.00
massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nut, served with steamed rice.
|L - Massaman Curry
|$9.00
massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nuts