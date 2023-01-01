Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mongolian beef in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve mongolian beef

Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Mongolian Beef Dumplings$10.95
More about Five Star Restaurant
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro - Brier Creek

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mongolian Beef$15.95
Seared beef, scallions, and onions over crispy rice noodles
Mongolian Beef$15.95
Seared beef, scallions, and onions over crispy rice noodles
Mongolian Beef$15.95
Seared beef, scallions, and onions over crispy rice noodles
More about Tasu Asian Bistro - Brier Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Italian Sandwiches

Banana Pudding

Drunken Noodles

Beef Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Spicy Noodles

Scallops

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (735 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1169 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston