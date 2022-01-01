Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
8pc crispy breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
More about FatBoys Kitchen
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Crispy Beef

Salmon Salad

Almond Cake

Walnut Salad

Grilled Steaks

Octopus

Veggie Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston