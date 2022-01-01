Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Item pic

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
Angus beef burger topped with provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Provolone Burger$13.00
8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with a blend of roasted mushrooms, provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bread and butter pickles. Served on a sesame bun.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

Cary

Apex

