Mushroom burgers in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.00
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef burger topped with provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Mushroom Provolone Burger
|$13.00
8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with a blend of roasted mushrooms, provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bread and butter pickles. Served on a sesame bun.