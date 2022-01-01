Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve mussels

Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Mussel Bread$2.00
More about Glenwood Grill
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PEI Mussels$10.95
Butter & Garlic or Marinara & Parmesan
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Connemara Mussels$12.00
Cooked with Kerrygold garlic butter & white wine OR Guinness, white beans & shallots.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$12.99
Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$12.99
Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

