Nachos in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve nachos

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS GABACHOS$13.00
FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
Full BBQ Nachos Plate$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
Wings$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Nachos$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
