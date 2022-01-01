Nachos in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve nachos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|NACHOS GABACHOS
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Full BBQ Nachos Plate
|$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
Heyday Brewing
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh
|Pork Nachos
|$9.00
Tri-colored nachos topped with beer cheese, shredded BBQ pork, scallions, and jalepenos.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro