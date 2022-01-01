Noodle bowls in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Pho Sure image

NOODLES

Pho Sure

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M6 - Dumpling Soup$10.95
Yummy pork dumpling cooked with homemade Pho broth and fresh veggies. Great flavor, a must try dish.
S5- A Fried Roll$2.55
A homemade fried roll with your choice of meat - chicken, pork, or veggie option. Combo option available under Combo menu
E1 - REGULAR Pho$10.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.
More about Pho Sure
Banner pic

 

Fiction Kitchen

428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Oyster Mushrooms$11.50
Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli.
(V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)
BBQ Plate$19.00
House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, smashed potato, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies.
(V/ NF)
Lions Mane Rangoons$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce.
(V/ NF)
More about Fiction Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Greek Salad

Katsu

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Key Lime Pies

Shawarma

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston