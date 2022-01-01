Noodle bowls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve noodle bowls
More about Pho Sure
NOODLES
Pho Sure
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|M6 - Dumpling Soup
|$10.95
Yummy pork dumpling cooked with homemade Pho broth and fresh veggies. Great flavor, a must try dish.
|S5- A Fried Roll
|$2.55
A homemade fried roll with your choice of meat - chicken, pork, or veggie option. Combo option available under Combo menu
|E1 - REGULAR Pho
|$10.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.
More about Fiction Kitchen
Fiction Kitchen
428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh
|Fried Oyster Mushrooms
|$11.50
Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli.
(V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)
|BBQ Plate
|$19.00
House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, smashed potato, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies.
(V/ NF)
|Lions Mane Rangoons
|$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce.
(V/ NF)