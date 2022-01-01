Noodle soup in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Pressed by Spanglish
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth