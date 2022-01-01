Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve noodle soup

Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Item pic

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Item pic

NOODLES

Pho Sure

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K3- Pho Noodle Soup (Small Size)$8.55
M7 - Pork spare Ribs noodles soup$14.95
Chef's special dish spare ribs are well stewed with a great ingredients, served with noodles and bok choy.
More about Pho Sure

