Octopus salad in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Octopus Salad
Raleigh restaurants that serve octopus salad
Sushi One
8470 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Tako Su (Octopus salad)
$7.99
Octopus Salad.
More about Sushi One
Sushi Time -
7901 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Spicy Octopus Salad
$11.00
Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce
More about Sushi Time -
