Octopus salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve octopus salad

Sushi One

8470 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako Su (Octopus salad)$7.99
Octopus Salad.
More about Sushi One
Sushi Time -

7901 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Octopus Salad$11.00
Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce
More about Sushi Time -

