Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka$14.99
Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices smoked in clay oven
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)$15.99
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$16.00
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
Item pic

 

Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Grilled paneer cooked in cream and tomato.
Paneer Tikka$14.99
Cottage cheese pieces marinated in spices and grilled in Tandoor oven.
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Seaweed Salad

Thai Tea

Scallops

Chicken Korma

Crab Rolls

Fajitas

Nachos

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston