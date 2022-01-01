Papaya salad in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$10.00
shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crushed Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
Papaya Salad with shrimp$13.00
Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Green Papaya Salad image

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Papaya Salad$12.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripe papaya, to- matoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad can be made vegan and can be paired with your choice of:
Green Papaya Salad$14.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripen papaya, tomatoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad itself is Vegan and can be paired with our grilled pork neck, flat iron steak, chicken or crispy trout. • Papaya Salad Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan. • Grilled Pork Allergen Information: Contains gluten and shellfish. • Grilled Flat Iron Allergen Information: Contains Gluten. •Grilled Chicken Allergen Information: Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free. • Crispy Trout Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.
More about Bida Manda

