Papaya salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve papaya salad
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Papaya Salad
|$10.00
shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crushed Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
|Papaya Salad with shrimp
|$13.00
Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Green Papaya Salad
|$12.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripe papaya, to- matoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad can be made vegan and can be paired with your choice of:
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripen papaya, tomatoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad itself is Vegan and can be paired with our grilled pork neck, flat iron steak, chicken or crispy trout. • Papaya Salad Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan. • Grilled Pork Allergen Information: Contains gluten and shellfish. • Grilled Flat Iron Allergen Information: Contains Gluten. •Grilled Chicken Allergen Information: Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free. • Crispy Trout Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.