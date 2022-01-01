Patty melts in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve patty melts
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Patty Melt
|$13.00
Texas Toast, Housemade Pimento Cheese, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions / Choice of Side
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
8oz hand pattied impossible burger, caramelized onions, texas toast (on sunday comes with side of home fries)