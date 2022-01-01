Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve patty melts

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Patty Melt$13.00
Texas Toast, Housemade Pimento Cheese, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.00
8oz hand pattied impossible burger, caramelized onions, texas toast (on sunday comes with side of home fries)
More about Element Gastropub
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.99
More about Woody's at City Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Taco Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Garlic Cheese Bread

Goat Curry

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Brownie Sundaes

Cappuccino

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston