Philly cheesesteaks in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Full BBQ Nachos Plate
|$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh
Simply Crepes Raleigh
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh
|Nutella Fruit Crepe
|$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
|Thai Curry Crepe
|$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
|Caramel Brownie Crepe
|$13.00
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream