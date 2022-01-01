Philly cheesesteaks in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
Full BBQ Nachos Plate$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
Wings$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about Element Gastropub
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Fruit Crepe$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Thai Curry Crepe$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
Caramel Brownie Crepe$13.00
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh

