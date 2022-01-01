Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve philly rolls

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll*$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Egg Rolls$12.99
More about Woody's at City Market

