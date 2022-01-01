Pho in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pho
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Pho
|$13.00
a rich spice scented beef broth with rice noodles, cilantro, red onions, sliced beef & Vietnamese meat ball served with bean sprouts, jalapeno, fresh basil, and a
lime wedge.
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Pho Lao
|$20.90
Traditional Chinese five-spice beef and rice noodle soup with beef slices and beef meatballs; served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lao condiments • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free (gluten in the soy sauce and hoisin sauce that comes on the side)
|Pho Lao
|$15.90
Traditional Chinese five-spice beef and rice noodle soup with thin sliced top round beef and meatballs; served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lao condiments. (GF)
MOFU Shoppe
321 S Blount St, Raleigh
|BEEF PHO
|$15.00
Anise Broth + Rice Noodles + Shaved Sirloin + Meatballs + Fresh Herbs + Lime. Side of Hoisin, Sriracha, Jalapeños
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Chicken Pho
|$13.95
Rice noodles, onions, white meat chicken, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade chicken broth, hoisin, and sriracha
|Beef Pho
|$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket, onions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade beef, hoisin, and sriracha
NOODLES
Pho Sure
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|S6- Small Pho broth (16oz)
|$3.95
A bowl of delicious pho broth. Combo option available under Combo menu
|E2 - SPICY Pho SATE
|$11.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Sate spicy cooking style. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.
|Meal Special - REGULAR Pho
|$16.50
A great combination including a bowl of Pho noodle soup, with a choice of meat, a side order, and a drink