Pho in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve pho

Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho$13.00
a rich spice scented beef broth with rice noodles, cilantro, red onions, sliced beef & Vietnamese meat ball served with bean sprouts, jalapeno, fresh basil, and a
lime wedge.
Bida Manda image

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Lao$20.90
Traditional Chinese five-spice beef and rice noodle soup with beef slices and beef meatballs; served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lao condiments • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free (gluten in the soy sauce and hoisin sauce that comes on the side)
Pho Lao$15.90
Traditional Chinese five-spice beef and rice noodle soup with thin sliced top round beef and meatballs; served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lao condiments. (GF)
MOFU Shoppe image

 

MOFU Shoppe

321 S Blount St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF PHO$15.00
Anise Broth + Rice Noodles + Shaved Sirloin + Meatballs + Fresh Herbs + Lime. Side of Hoisin, Sriracha, Jalapeños
Item pic

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pho$13.95
Rice noodles, onions, white meat chicken, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade chicken broth, hoisin, and sriracha
Beef Pho$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket, onions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade beef, hoisin, and sriracha
Item pic

NOODLES

Pho Sure

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
S6- Small Pho broth (16oz)$3.95
A bowl of delicious pho broth. Combo option available under Combo menu
E2 - SPICY Pho SATE$11.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Sate spicy cooking style. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.
Meal Special - REGULAR Pho$16.50
A great combination including a bowl of Pho noodle soup, with a choice of meat, a side order, and a drink
Cary

Apex

