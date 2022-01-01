Pies in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve pies

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Poole'side Pies

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coal-Roasted Potato$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
Lady Edison Pork Meatballs$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
Pickle Juice Caesar**$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Poole'side Pies
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
CT Roll$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

Takeout
Roasted Tomato Pie with Thyme and Tennessee Cheddar$35.00
One of the signature dishes of Poole's Diner: roasted tomatoes layered with buttermilk cheddar and a rich custard, in a flaky pie crust. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: nightshades, dairy, gluten, egg)
Death & Taxes
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Chicken Welly$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
Small Fish N Chips$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
PIZZA

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard

1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Pie$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
Young Hearts Distillery

225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd Pie$22.00
Joyce Farms Chicken$21.00
Two Roosters IC Sandwich$10.00
Young Hearts Distillery

