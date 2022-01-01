Pies in Raleigh
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Poole'side Pies
428 S McDowell St, Raleigh
|Coal-Roasted Potato
|$18.00
w/ parmesan bechamel, Cacciocavallo cheese, Castelvetrano olives, rosemary.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, and nightshades.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
|Lady Edison Pork Meatballs
|$7.50
Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.
|Pickle Juice Caesar**
|$15.00
Iceberg & parmesan cracklings.
Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies.
**Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|CT Roll
|$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Death & Taxes
105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH
|Roasted Tomato Pie with Thyme and Tennessee Cheddar
|$35.00
One of the signature dishes of Poole's Diner: roasted tomatoes layered with buttermilk cheddar and a rich custard, in a flaky pie crust. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: nightshades, dairy, gluten, egg)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Chicken Welly
|$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
|Small Fish N Chips
|$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
PIZZA
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
1930 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh
|Whole Pie
|$20.00
20" Whole Pizza Pie