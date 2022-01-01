Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pineapple cake in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Pineapple Cake
Raleigh restaurants that serve pineapple cake
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
Avg 4.5
(253 reviews)
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$3.50
More about Union Special
TACOS
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$6.00
More about Chido Taco
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Croissants
Mozzarella Sticks
Thai Coffee
Cannolis
Falafel Pitas
Grilled Chicken Salad
Eel
Cheeseburgers
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(36 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston