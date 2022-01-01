Pineapple fried rice in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
Classic stir fried white rice with shrimp, onions, green onions, cashews, chili paste, curry powder, egg, raisins and pineapple. (Add chicken/pork +$3, Add beef +$4)
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
fired rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, pineapple, curry powder, carrots, raisin, onions, cashew nuts and scallions.