Pineapple fried rice in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Classic stir fried white rice with shrimp, onions, green onions, cashews, chili paste, curry powder, egg, raisins and pineapple. (Add chicken/pork +$3, Add beef +$4)
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
fired rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, pineapple, curry powder, carrots, raisin, onions, cashew nuts and scallions.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice - Lunch$15.95
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

