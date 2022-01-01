Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve po boy

Falafel & Co.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Seasoned fried shrimp, remoulade, lettuce and tomato on a hogie roll; served with chips
More about Falafel & Co.
FatBoys Kitchen image

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.49
fried shrimp on baguette-style bread served with fatty house sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles
Fish Po'Boy$12.49
fried fish on sub roll served with fatty sauce, lettuce, tomatoes
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Heyday Brewing image

 

Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Po' Boy Sliders$12.00
Golden-fried shrimp with shredded iceburg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, and remoulade sauce built on three slider buns. Comes with a side of fries.
More about Heyday Brewing
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cod Po'Boy$12.95
Saloon Pilsner battered Cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on an Amoroso roll with fries
More about Lonerider at Five Points
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po’Boy$13.00
Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

