Po boy in Raleigh

Falafel & Co.
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Seasoned fried shrimp, remoulade, lettuce and tomato on a hogie roll; served with chips
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.49
fried shrimp on baguette-style bread served with fatty house sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles
|Fish Po'Boy
|$12.49
fried fish on sub roll served with fatty sauce, lettuce, tomatoes
Heyday Brewing
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh
|Po' Boy Sliders
|$12.00
Golden-fried shrimp with shredded iceburg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, and remoulade sauce built on three slider buns. Comes with a side of fries.
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Cod Po'Boy
|$12.95
Saloon Pilsner battered Cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on an Amoroso roll with fries