Pork belly in Raleigh

Garland
14 W Martin Street, Raleigh
|Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg
|$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
|Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
ClubHouse from AC Events
1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH
|Crispy Pork Belly with Rosemary Honey Pork Jus
|$40.00
It's just as mouthwatering as it sounds. Pork belly is cured, gently cooked until tender and then crisped in the oven to give it the perfect texture. (Allergen: alliums)
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps
|$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
|Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls
|$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)