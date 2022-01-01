Pork belly in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve pork belly

Garland image

 

Garland

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
More about Garland
Crispy Pork Belly with Rosemary Honey Pork Jus image

 

ClubHouse from AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly with Rosemary Honey Pork Jus$40.00
It's just as mouthwatering as it sounds. Pork belly is cured, gently cooked until tender and then crisped in the oven to give it the perfect texture. (Allergen: alliums)
More about ClubHouse from AC Events
Bida Manda image

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Chicken Wings$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
More about Bida Manda

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Pancakes

Chicken Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Fried Rice

French Fries

Spaghetti

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston