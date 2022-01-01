Pork chops in Raleigh

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Black Pepper Fettuccine$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Master Blend Brined Pork Chops (2 pack) image

 

ClubHouse from AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Master Blend Brined Pork Chops (2 pack)$32.00
Two bone-in brined pork chops from Master Blend Family Farms in Kenansville, NC; sold raw, packed in vacuum-sealed packs.
More about ClubHouse from AC Events

