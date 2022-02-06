Pork dumplings in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
NOODLES
Pho Sure
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|M6 - Dumpling Soup
|$10.95
Yummy pork dumpling cooked with homemade Pho broth and fresh veggies. Great flavor, a must try dish.
|S5- A Fried Roll
|$2.55
A homemade fried roll with your choice of meat - chicken, pork, or veggie option. Combo option available under Combo menu
|E1 - REGULAR Pho
|$10.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.