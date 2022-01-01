Pork noodle soup in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pork noodle soup
More about Bangkok Thai
Bangkok Thai
13200 Falls of neuse rd. Suite 131, Raleigh
|Pork noodle soup
|$11.95
Rice noodle in a clear broth, top with fresh bean sprouts, scallions and celery
More about Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina
NOODLES
Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|M7 - Pork spare Ribs noodles soup
|$14.95
Chef's special dish spare ribs are well stewed with a great ingredients, served with noodles and bok choy.