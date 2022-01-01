Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork noodle soup in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve pork noodle soup

Bangkok Thai

13200 Falls of neuse rd. Suite 131, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork noodle soup$11.95
Rice noodle in a clear broth, top with fresh bean sprouts, scallions and celery
More about Bangkok Thai
NOODLES

Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M7 - Pork spare Ribs noodles soup$14.95
Chef's special dish spare ribs are well stewed with a great ingredients, served with noodles and bok choy.
More about Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina

