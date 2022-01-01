Pulled pork sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|East Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Eastern NC pulled pork served with spicy tobacco slaw, & B&B pickles on a toasted brioche roll.
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
|$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.