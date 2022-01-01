Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
East Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Eastern NC pulled pork served with spicy tobacco slaw, & B&B pickles on a toasted brioche roll.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Red Hot & Blue

