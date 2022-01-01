Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$8.50
Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.
More about Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
Union Special image

 

Union Special - Gateway Plaza

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jarrahdale Pumpkin Pie$23.00
Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and candied ginger.
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs
More about Union Special - Gateway Plaza
Union Special image

 

Union Special - Downtown Raleigh

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Croissant (October Special!)$4.00
More about Union Special - Downtown Raleigh

