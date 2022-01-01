Pumpkin pies in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
|$8.50
Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.
Union Special - Gateway Plaza
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Jarrahdale Pumpkin Pie
|$23.00
Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and candied ginger.
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs