Rangoon in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve rangoon
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.95
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
Woody's at City Market
205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh
|Mini Wings (5)
|$9.29
|Medium Wings (20)
|$26.79
|Small Boneless (10)
|$13.59
Fiction Kitchen
428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh
|Fried Oyster Mushrooms
|$11.50
Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli.
(V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)
|BBQ Plate
|$19.00
House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, smashed potato, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies.
(V/ NF)
|Lions Mane Rangoons
|$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce.
(V/ NF)