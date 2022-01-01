Ravioli in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve ravioli
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Fried Ravioli
|$10.00
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Ravioli - Seasonal
|$21.00
Seasonal Ravioli: Currently: Goat cheese ravioli with pink sauce topped with goat cheese and basil
|Seasonal Ravioli - Lunch
|$14.00
Seasonal Ravioli: Currently: Goat cheese ravioli with pink sauce topped with goat cheese and basil
|Ravioli - Seasonal- Large
|$37.00
serves 2 to 3 people
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Lobster Ravioli
|$26.95
Served with Sautéed Spinach, Shrimp, and Mushroom in a Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.00
Served in a cream sauce and topped with lump crabmeat.
|Ravioli
|$13.50
Large cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Vegetarians, please ask for marinara sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Ravioli Al Forno
|$16.00