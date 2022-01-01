Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve ravioli

Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$10.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli - Seasonal$21.00
Seasonal Ravioli: Currently: Goat cheese ravioli with pink sauce topped with goat cheese and basil
Seasonal Ravioli - Lunch$14.00
Seasonal Ravioli: Currently: Goat cheese ravioli with pink sauce topped with goat cheese and basil
Ravioli - Seasonal- Large$37.00
serves 2 to 3 people
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$26.95
Served with Sautéed Spinach, Shrimp, and Mushroom in a Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Served in a cream sauce and topped with lump crabmeat.
Ravioli$13.50
Large cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Vegetarians, please ask for marinara sauce.
More about Casa Carbone
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Al Forno$16.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$9.59
More about Woody's at City Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Prosciutto

Italian Sandwiches

Thai Tea

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Rolls

Vegan Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston