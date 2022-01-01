Rice bowls in Raleigh
Falafel & Co.
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.00
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$13.00
|Kufta Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Kid's Rice Bowl
bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken
Capital Club 16
16 West Martin Street, Raleigh
|Farmer's Veggie & Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Rotating Local Vegetarian Preparations. Served with Rice, Fried Egg, and Espelette Vinaigrette.
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Bowl of Rice
|$2.00