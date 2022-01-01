Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve rice bowls

Falafel & Co.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.00
Steak Rice Bowl$13.00
Kufta Rice Bowl$12.00
More about Falafel & Co.
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Rice Bowl
bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken
More about Pressed by Spanglish
5b53c560-70ca-4d84-8eb9-be9c99b146ba image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Capital Club 16

16 West Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Farmer's Veggie & Rice Bowl$16.00
Rotating Local Vegetarian Preparations. Served with Rice, Fried Egg, and Espelette Vinaigrette.
More about Capital Club 16
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Rice$2.00
More about Sushi Mon

