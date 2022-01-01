Rigatoni in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Baked Rigatoni - Lunch
|$13.00
sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni
|Baked Rigatoni
|$22.00
sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni
|Baked Rigatoni - Large
|$38.00
serves 2 to 3 people
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Poole'side Pies
428 S McDowell St, Raleigh
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Allergens: dairy, gluten, pork, beef, and nightshades.