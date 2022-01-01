Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Rigatoni - Lunch$13.00
sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni
Baked Rigatoni$22.00
sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni
Baked Rigatoni - Large$38.00
serves 2 to 3 people
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Poole'side Pies

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Allergens: dairy, gluten, pork, beef, and nightshades.
More about Poole'side Pies
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni ala Vodka$18.00
More about Vivo Ristorante

