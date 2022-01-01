Salad bowl in Raleigh
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
|- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
Guasaca
4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
|1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
|$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|Vegetarian Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Pho Sure
NOODLES
Pho Sure
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|M6 - Dumpling Soup
|$10.95
Yummy pork dumpling cooked with homemade Pho broth and fresh veggies. Great flavor, a must try dish.
|S5- A Fried Roll
|$2.55
A homemade fried roll with your choice of meat - chicken, pork, or veggie option. Combo option available under Combo menu
|E1 - REGULAR Pho
|$10.95
Famous Vietnamese Noodle soup served with Thai basil, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno. Veggie broth is available. Choice of protein.