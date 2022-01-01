Salad rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve salad rolls
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce