Salad rolls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve salad rolls

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Lobster Salad Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$21.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

