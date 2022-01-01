Salmon salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve salmon salad
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Blackened Salmon on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, feta cheese, cucumber and red onion / Choice of Salad Dressing
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cured tomatoes, goat cheese, artichokes, prosciutto, roasted garlic tomato vinaigrette
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|~ Salmon Bowl / Salad
|$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon