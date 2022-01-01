Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve salmon salad

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Salad$14.00
Blackened Salmon on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, feta cheese, cucumber and red onion / Choice of Salad Dressing
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cured tomatoes, goat cheese, artichokes, prosciutto, roasted garlic tomato vinaigrette
More about Glenwood Grill
Item pic

 

Guasaca

2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Item pic

 

Guasaca

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

