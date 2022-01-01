Sashimi in Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Dinner Sashimi Combo*
|$30.95
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
|Nigiri Sashimi Appetizer*
|$9.95
Assortment of chef’s choice fresh fish (sashimi +$2)
|Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*
|$29.95
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Sashimi Sampler
|$11.00
9 pieces - chef's selection.
|L - Sushi & Sashimi
|$18.00
|Sushi & Sashimi
|$27.00
a California roll and chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri and 12 sashimi
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
|$29.95
5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll
|Sashimi
|$27.95
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
|Sushi & Sashimi Regular
|$25.95
3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Sushi & Sashimi Bento
|$28.00
|Sashimi Plates