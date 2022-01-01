Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve sashimi

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dinner Sashimi Combo*$30.95
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
Nigiri Sashimi Appetizer*$9.95
Assortment of chef’s choice fresh fish (sashimi +$2)
Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*$29.95
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Sampler$11.00
9 pieces - chef's selection.
L - Sushi & Sashimi$18.00
Sushi & Sashimi$27.00
a California roll and chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri and 12 sashimi
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe$29.95
5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll
Sashimi$27.95
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
Sushi & Sashimi Regular$25.95
3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi & Sashimi Bento$28.00
Sashimi Plates
More about Sushi Mon

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Gumbo

Chicken Teriyaki

Cookie Dough

Brownie Sundaes

Chicken Sandwiches

Nigiri

Salad Rolls

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston