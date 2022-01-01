Scallops in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve scallops
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Scallops
|$8.00
|Scallops Roll
|$4.00
More about Glenwood Grill
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$22.00
U-10 Sea Scallops, Ginger Miso Vinaigrette
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops Penne
|$23.95
Roasted Tomato Cream & Parmesan
|Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$14.95
Remoulade
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Scallop
|$6.00
|Spicy Scallop roll
|$4.00
More about Five Star Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Shrimp + Scallops with Beans in XO Sauce
|$20.95
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Scallop Kabob
|$19.90
Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
|Baked Sea Scallops
|$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Scallop Handroll
|$11.45
Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
|Scallop Bonsai Roll
|$17.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
|Scallop Nigiri
|$7.45
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Scallop Basket
|$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
|New Bedford Scallops
|$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
|Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
|$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Calabash Scallops Platter
|$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
|Scallop Basket
|$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
|New Bedford Scallops
|$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
More about Sushi Mon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Hokkaido Scallop, Hotate
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Scallops
|$22.90
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)