Scallops in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve scallops

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallops$8.00
Scallops Roll$4.00
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$22.00
U-10 Sea Scallops, Ginger Miso Vinaigrette
More about Glenwood Grill
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops Penne$23.95
Roasted Tomato Cream & Parmesan
Blackened Bacon Wrapped Scallops$14.95
Remoulade
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop$6.00
Spicy Scallop roll$4.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp + Scallops with Beans in XO Sauce$20.95
More about Five Star Restaurant
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Kabob$19.90
Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
Baked Sea Scallops$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Handroll$11.45
Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Scallop Bonsai Roll$17.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
Scallop Nigiri$7.45
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
New Bedford Scallops$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calabash Scallops Platter$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Scallop Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
New Bedford Scallops$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Hokkaido Scallop, Hotate
More about Sushi Mon
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops$22.90
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

