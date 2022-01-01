Sea scallops in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve sea scallops
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Baked Sea Scallops
|$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops
|$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides