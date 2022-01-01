Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve sea scallops

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Sea Scallops$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

