Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood gumbo in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve seafood gumbo

Consumer pic

 

Brookside Bodega

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seafood Gumbo$16.00
More about Brookside Bodega
Item pic

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gumbo - Seafood$8.99
Hot bowl of Gumbo with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.
More about FatBoys Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pasta Salad

Bleu Burgers

Crepes

Chicken Teriyaki

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Dumplings

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston