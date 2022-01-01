Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seafood gumbo in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Seafood Gumbo
Raleigh restaurants that serve seafood gumbo
Brookside Bodega
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Seafood Gumbo
$16.00
More about Brookside Bodega
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Gumbo - Seafood
$8.99
Hot bowl of Gumbo with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Pasta Salad
Bleu Burgers
Crepes
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Dumplings
Caprese Salad
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston