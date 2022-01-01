Shawarma in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve shawarma
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Large Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing