Shepherds pies in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Chicken Welly$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
Small Fish N Chips$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Young Hearts Distillery

225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd Pie$22.00
Joyce Farms Chicken$21.00
Two Roosters IC Sandwich$10.00
