Shrimp fajitas in Raleigh

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteed passionfruit-chipotle shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Steak-Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas
|$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.