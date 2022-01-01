Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteed passionfruit-chipotle shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak-Shrimp Fajitas$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about Dos Taquitos

