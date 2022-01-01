Shrimp rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.00
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
|Shrimp Wasabi Roll
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
|Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe