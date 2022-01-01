Shrimp rolls in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.00
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Shrimp Wasabi Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll$15.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
Shrimp Roll$15.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

