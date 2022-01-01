Shrimp salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad with Shrimp
|$13.95
Cocktail Shrimp, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Bacon Dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Shrimp Salad Over Greens
|$15.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Papaya Salad with shrimp
|$13.00
Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce