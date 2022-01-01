Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad with Shrimp$13.95
Cocktail Shrimp, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Bacon Dressing
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Over Greens$15.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Item pic

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad with shrimp$13.00
Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Cheesecake

Rice Noodles

Reuben

Cookies

Falafel Salad

Dum Biryani

Caesar Salad

Tandoori Chicken

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston