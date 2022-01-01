Shrimp scampi in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Vivo Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Shrimp Scampi
|$21.00
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Shrimp Scampi LS
|$12.99
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Shrimp Scampi LS
|$12.99
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.